First daughter, granddaughter on first ladies Ford and Eisenhower

Mary Jean Eisenhower and Susan Ford Bales share childhood memories of the White House and Camp David, though those experiences were separated by 15 years. The two women spoke at "America's First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy," an event celebrating the legacy of first ladies Elizabeth "Betty" Ford and Mamie Eisenhower held Tuesday, April 11, in Grand Rapids.

