Feds deliver fatal blow to botnet tha...

Feds deliver fatal blow to botnet that menaced world for 7 years

20 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

Federal prosecutors say they've dealt a fatal blow to Kelihos, a network of more than 10,000 infected computers that was used to deliver spam, steal login passwords, and deliver ransomware and other types of malware since 2010. The US Justice Department announced the takedown on Monday , one day after authorities in Spain reportedly arrested alleged Kelihos operator Pyotr Levashov , according to Reuters.

