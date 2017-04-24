Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 4-Night Trip for 2 to Palm Springs

Enter the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism "Dream Vacation" sweepstakes by June 30, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-night trip for two to Palm Springs, including roundtrip air, hotel accommodations, dining certificate, retail certificates, and activity passes. To enter, provide the requested contact information on the sweepstakes landing page and press "Submit."

