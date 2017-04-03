Equal Pay Day analysis reveals size of gender wage gap

Women employed full time, year-round in Connecticut are paid just $.82 cents for every dollar paid to men, amounting to a yearly gap of $10,864. That means Connecticut women lose a combined total of nearly $15 billion every year - money that could strengthen the state economy and is especially significant for the more than 170,000 Connecticut households headed by women, 24 percent of which are in poverty.

