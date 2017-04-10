Does Chevron Ever Permit EPA to Rewrite a Statute? EPA's...
On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacated EPA's final rule governing reporting of air releases from animal feeding operations. The Court found that EPA had no statutory authority to exempt AFOs from the reporting regulations.
