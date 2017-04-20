Do Negative Test Results Mean School Choice Has Failed? Perhaps the Opposite

It is understandably considered bad news for school choice when a study comes out finding negative effects on test scores, especially one using a "gold standard," randomized control trial design. But context is crucial for understanding such findings, and this may be especially true for a new study of vouchers in Washington, D.C. The researchers studied various impacts one year after families applied to the District of Columbia Opportunity Scholarship Program.

