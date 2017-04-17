DHSa s Kelly takes hard line on pot in major speech, closing ranks with Sessions
Two days after downplaying the role of marijuana in the nation's drug war, Department of Homeland Security John Kelly changed course on Tuesday, calling it a "potentially dangerous gateway drug" and saying that his agency would continue to arrest and investigate those who trade in it in violation of federal law. "Let me be clear about marijuana: it is a potentially dangerous gateway drug that frequently leads to the use of harder drugs," he said in his first major speech since being sworn in.
