DC Tax Payers Pay Most Per Capita Than Anywhere Else in US
Washington, D.C. tax payers pay the most - by far - per capita of tax payers in any state in the country. The average taxes paid per person in the District of Columbia last year was $37,000 per person for federal income, payroll, and estate taxes, according to The Associated Press .
