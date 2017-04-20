Dane Powell, 'Black bloc' protester, pleads guilty to felonies from Inauguration Day rioting

Dane Powell, 'Black bloc' protester, ...

15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A Florida man with the radical "black bloc" protest network pleaded guilty Friday to felony rioting and assault for his role in the Inauguration Day chaos in Washington, D.C. Dane Powell, 31, of Tampa was the first to enter a guilty plea on felony charges brought against 212 protesters accused of rioting and vandalizing property during the Jan. 20 melee surrounding President Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Scheduled to be sentenced July 7, he faces a possible six years in prison for breaking windows and throwing a "brick, large rock or piece of concrete" at officers after joining a mob of masked black bloc protesters who moved en masse across 16 blocks in about 30 minutes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

