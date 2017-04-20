Dane Powell, 'Black bloc' protester, pleads guilty to felonies from Inauguration Day rioting
A Florida man with the radical "black bloc" protest network pleaded guilty Friday to felony rioting and assault for his role in the Inauguration Day chaos in Washington, D.C. Dane Powell, 31, of Tampa was the first to enter a guilty plea on felony charges brought against 212 protesters accused of rioting and vandalizing property during the Jan. 20 melee surrounding President Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Scheduled to be sentenced July 7, he faces a possible six years in prison for breaking windows and throwing a "brick, large rock or piece of concrete" at officers after joining a mob of masked black bloc protesters who moved en masse across 16 blocks in about 30 minutes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Thu
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 23
|Biggly Wiggly Trump
|2
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC