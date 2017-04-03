D.C. District Court Dismisses a Hospital's Challenge of Another ...
On March 21, 2017, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that a hospital lacked standing to challenge a decision of the Provider Reimbursement Review Board , since the hospital failed to challenge one of the two grounds on which the decision was based. The plaintiff hospital challenged the accuracy of the wage data CMS relied on in formulating the wage index, after a neighboring hospital failed to provide wage documentation to CMS.
