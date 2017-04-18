D.C. District Court Allows Part C Plan to Continue with Challenge of Overpayment Rule
On March 31, 2017, Judge Rosemary Collyer of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia held that plaintiffs UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company et al. had standing to challenge CMS's overpayment rule as it applies to Medicare Advantage organizations . The Affordable Care Act requires that if a "person" receives a Medicare overpayment, the person must report and return the overpayment within 60 days of its identification or face False Claims Act Liability.
