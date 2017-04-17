Congrats, DC? Nationa s Capital Leads...

Congrats, DC? Nationa s Capital Leads The Nation In Paying Highest Taxes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

Data from the IRS and the Census Bureau show that three states - Delaware, Minnesota and Massachusetts - on average paid the most per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016. But the residents of the District of Columbia paid more per person than those in any of the states - more than double, in fact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote democrates 21 min waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... 4 hr usa people waits ... 1
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... Apr 13 Crooked Palm Beach 2
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC