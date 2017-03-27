Colorado Considers End Run if Feds Cr...

Colorado Considers End Run if Feds Crack Down on Recreational...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

All marijuana legally for sale in Colorado will be deemed medical if the Trump Administration turns against recreational sales legal in eight states. The Trump Administration has said it will view medical marijuana leniently but is considered renewed federal enforcement to shut down recreational marijuana sales legal in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Fri spicer makes no s... 1
mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung Fri who and whats next 1
congress wasting time Mar 28 miss b 1
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Mar 23 vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care Mar 23 vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,148 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC