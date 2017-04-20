COA Compendium Paper Collects Finding...

COA Compendium Paper Collects Findings from 25 Years of 340B Drug Discount Program Research

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

We need to ensure that the savings from 340B go directly towards helping patients in need, not hospital profits and CEO bonuses." WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- A compendium released today by the Community Oncology Alliance compiles the findings of research studies, white papers, and analyses looking at the growth and impact of the 340B Drug Discount Program on the United States healthcare system over the last 25 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen ! 6 hr ladies read it 3
100 day make history whats going on in white house Apr 27 has trump got the... 2
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
vote democrates Apr 17 waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... Apr 17 usa people waits ... 1
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... Apr 13 Crooked Palm Beach 2
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,654,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC