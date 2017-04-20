China adds to naval force with domest...

China adds to naval force with domestic aircraft carrier

Saturday

Type 001A, China's second aircraft carrier, is seen during its launch ceremony at Dalian shipyard in northeast China's Liaoning Province on April 26, 2017. China on Wednesday launched its first domestically-built aircraft carrier, from the Dalian shipyard in the the country's north-east, state media reported .

