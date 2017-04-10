Charitable giving: It's not just abou...

Charitable giving: It's not just about taxes

Charitable giving is too often thought about as a matter of tax planning - identifying highly appreciated securities to donate and creating complex structures like charitable remainder trusts and charitable lead trusts. But the estate tax has declined in relevance for most donors as the federal estate tax exemption has soared - it is $5.49 million per individual this year.

