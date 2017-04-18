Cause of Action Sues For Records on Potential FBI...
Watchdog group, Cause of Action has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking records relating to the relationship between the FBI and Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was the lead author of the largely debunked Trump dossier. According to a news report , Mr. Steele entered an agreement with the FBI a few weeks before the November 2016 election to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump while, at the same time, he was employed by an opposition research firm to collect information for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vote democrates
|Mon
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Mon
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC