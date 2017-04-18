Cause of Action Sues For Records on Potential FBI...

Watchdog group, Cause of Action has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking records relating to the relationship between the FBI and Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was the lead author of the largely debunked Trump dossier. According to a news report , Mr. Steele entered an agreement with the FBI a few weeks before the November 2016 election to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump while, at the same time, he was employed by an opposition research firm to collect information for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

