Case Closed! - The Conflict Minerals Rule Litigation Is Over, but the Drama Continues

After 1,627 days and enough law firm memos to deforest a small country, the litigation relating to the Conflict Minerals Rule came to an end yesterday. In this Alert, we discuss what this means for calendar year 2016 compliance, as well as the many other moving pieces relating to the Rule.

