Canada Moves To Legalize Recreational...

Canada Moves To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

46 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Canada is on track to legalize recreational marijuana by next year after the government put forward legislation on Thursday that will see it regulate production. The legislation left the details of how the drug will be sold up to the provinces.

