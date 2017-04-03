Better Late Than Never: New Mexico on the Cusp of Enacting Data Breach Notification Statute
We are anxiously waiting to learn the fate of the data breach notification statute recently passed by state lawmakers in New Mexico. The bill remains on the desk of the governor who has until the end of the week to sign the legislation into law.
