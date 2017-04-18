Attorneys general from 16 states, DC ...

Attorneys general from 16 states, DC fight travel ban appeal

Read more: The Daily News-Record

The top attorneys from 16 states and the District of Columbia say President Donald Trump's revised travel ban would hurt their higher education and medical institutions and have a chilling effect on tourism. The attorneys general urged the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief Wednesday to uphold a ruling that blocked the travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.

