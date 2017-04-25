At Capitol Hill "joint session," prayers go unanswered
Marijuana users are feeling a bit paranoid about Attorney General Jeff Sessions' threats to crack down on states that have legalized marijuana. So on Monday, at "high noon," activists gathered on the Capitol lawn for what they called a "joint session," and they appealed to a higher authority.
