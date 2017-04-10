Amid attacks, Attorney Generals from ...

Amid attacks, Attorney Generals from 17 states and the District of...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Since the CFPB issued its final rule for general purpose prepaid accounts on October 5, 2016, it has faced attacks from Congress and criticism from industry participants On April 5, in a letter to Congressional leaders, attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia urged Congress to cease its efforts to nullify the rule under the Congressional Review Act . The CRA establishes a special set of procedures through which Congress can nullify final regulations issued by a federal agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... 14 hr Paul Revere 1
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung Mar 31 who and whats next 1
congress wasting time Mar 28 miss b 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC