Amid attacks, Attorney Generals from 17 states and the District of...

Since the CFPB issued its final rule for general purpose prepaid accounts on October 5, 2016, it has faced attacks from Congress and criticism from industry participants On April 5, in a letter to Congressional leaders, attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia urged Congress to cease its efforts to nullify the rule under the Congressional Review Act . The CRA establishes a special set of procedures through which Congress can nullify final regulations issued by a federal agency.

