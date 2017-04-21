Affordable Care Act Records Part of N...

Affordable Care Act Records Part of Nonprofit's Oversight Efforts

Ever wonder what was behind the Trump administration's decision to pull back advertising promotion of HealthCare.gov in the waning days of open enrollment? How about what U.S. Department of Health & Human Services officials were really saying about the Affordable Care Act during those frantic days leading to the failed repeal and replace efforts earlier this year? If so, a handful of Washington, D.C., lawyers may soon have those answers.

