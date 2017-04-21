Affordable Care Act Records Part of Nonprofit's Oversight Efforts
Ever wonder what was behind the Trump administration's decision to pull back advertising promotion of HealthCare.gov in the waning days of open enrollment? How about what U.S. Department of Health & Human Services officials were really saying about the Affordable Care Act during those frantic days leading to the failed repeal and replace efforts earlier this year? If so, a handful of Washington, D.C., lawyers may soon have those answers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC