Advocacy groups sue for presidential visitor records

Yesterday Read more: Jurist

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington , National Security Archive [advocacy websites] and the Knight First Amendment Institute initiated the suit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York [official website]. These plaintiffs previously requested the logs under the Freedom of Information Act [government backgrounder], but have sued because their requests have gone unanswered by the Secret Service.

