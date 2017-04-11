a Scandala creator says Donald Trump has changed her show
Actress Kerry Washington, executive producer Shonda Rhimes and actor Tony Goldwyn pose on the red carpet during the "Scandal-ous!" event hosted by Smithsonian Associates, at the University of District of Columbia Theater of the Arts, on April 28, 2016, in Washington, D.C. It's hard out here for a political show. First the crew at "Veep" and now the team at "Scandal" explain why writing a show that mocks Democracy is actually tougher when the real life plot twists are writing themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC