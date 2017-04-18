7 people arrested in pro-pot demonstration near Capitol
Seven pro-pot activists have been arrested by U.S. Capitol police while handing out free joints to Congressional staffers and people who work on Capitol Hill. Possession of up to 2 ounces of pot is legal in the District of Columbia, and the demonstration was held on city land rather than federal land in an attempt to comply with that law.
