7 people arrested in pro-pot demonstr...

7 people arrested in pro-pot demonstration near Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Seven pro-pot activists have been arrested by U.S. Capitol police while handing out free joints to Congressional staffers and people who work on Capitol Hill. Possession of up to 2 ounces of pot is legal in the District of Columbia, and the demonstration was held on city land rather than federal land in an attempt to comply with that law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote democrates Apr 17 waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... Apr 17 usa people waits ... 1
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... Apr 13 Crooked Palm Beach 2
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,447,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC