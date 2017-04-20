200+ Ohio workers killed on the job in a year: AFL-CIO report
The AFL-CIO's annual "Death on the Job" report is based on an analysis of Labor Department data, for which 2015 is the latest available year. Ohio, which had 202 workplace fatalities, ranked 29th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in the report released Wednesday.
