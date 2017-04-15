1 Fired After Sex Offender Poses as Staff, Drives School Bus
District of Columbia school officials say that a convicted sex offender posed as an employee and drove a school bus full of children for a week before anybody caught on. WJLA-TV reports that a human resources staffer allowed the man to drive bus routes between March 15 and March 21, transporting children from DC Public Schools and charter schools in the area.
