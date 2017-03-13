You Don't Have to File Income Taxes b...

You Don't Have to File Income Taxes by April 15 this Year

Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Tax filers have three extra days this year, until April 18, to submit their income tax returns to the IRS. In some states, residents can file their state income tax returns even later.

