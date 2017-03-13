Woman Charged By U.S. For 2001 Jerusalem Suicide Bombing

The United States charged a Jordanian woman with involvement in a suicide bombing in Jerusalem that killed 15, including two Americans. The U.S. Justice Department unsealed Tuesday the charge against Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi, who is in her mid 30s and is also known as "Khalti" and "Halati," for conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against American citizens.

