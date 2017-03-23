Woman arrested for climbing the White House fence
Secret Service agents have arrested a woman for the third time this week for trying to make her way over the White House fence. Marci Anderson Wahl was caught early Sunday morning after she set off an alarm trying to scale a fence near the southeast corner of the Treasury building.
