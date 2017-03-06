Why This Congresswoman Introduced a Bill to Make Menstrual Products Free

As New York, Connecticut, Illinois, and the District of Columbia take steps to make feminine products tax-free within their borders, one Democratic congresswoman is working hard to make those same menstrual products available at a lower cost - or even free - for women across the country. In a new interview with People , Congresswoman Grace Meng of New York explained that she introduced the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2017 in February with the goal of helping women across the U.S. afford these products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.