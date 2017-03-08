What We Lose With the Decline of Cursive

What We Lose With the Decline of Cursive

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Edutopia

Should cursive writing still be taught in our schools? The old debate is back with a vengeance as schools shift resources from the intricate, painstakingly rendered script to keyboard skills. The Common Core State Standards, adopted by 42 states and the District of Columbia, call for handwriting instruction in kindergarten and first grade only, and teaching in keyboard skills after that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edutopia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
full investigation on trump needed to see what ... Fri whats really goin... 1
News New effort works to put more women on map Thu Spotted Girl 2
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Mar 7 Uranus 2
we will let the people vote and we will get a l... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
you high paid people in washington we vote you... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ... Mar 6 Embarrassed 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC