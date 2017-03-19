What the law says about the perjury allegations against Jeff Sessions
Following the revelation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the United States on two occasions in 2016 despite assertions during his confirmation hearing that he had no contact with the country, some lawmakers and oversight organizations around Washington have questioned whether he committed perjury. During the hearing, Sessions was asked by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota what he would do "if there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign."
