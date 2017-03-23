Washington's Metro Grows More Reliant on Taxpayer Subsidies
The spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 relies on $374.2 million from Maryland, $251.3 million from Virginia, and $375.2 million from the District of Columbia. That's about 55 percent of its budget, marking the first time in more than a decade that fares charged to riders covered less than half of its operating costs, according to documents from the agency and Maryland's transportation department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|6 hr
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|6 hr
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|6 hr
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|7 hr
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|7 hr
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Tue
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Tue
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC