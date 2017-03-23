Washington's Metro Grows More Reliant...

Washington's Metro Grows More Reliant on Taxpayer Subsidies

Read more: Bloomberg

The spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 relies on $374.2 million from Maryland, $251.3 million from Virginia, and $375.2 million from the District of Columbia. That's about 55 percent of its budget, marking the first time in more than a decade that fares charged to riders covered less than half of its operating costs, according to documents from the agency and Maryland's transportation department.

