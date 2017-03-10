Washington restaurant: Competing with the president's own hotel is tough
The owners of a Washington wine bar have sued President Trump for unfair competition, saying he is using the power of the presidency to steal business for his luxury hotel near the White House. The action, filed in District of Columbia Superior Court late Wednesday, is the latest legal attempt to pressure Trump over the unprecedented potential conflicts presented by his worldwide business holdings - including the Trump International Hotel, in a former Post Office building still owned by the federal government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New effort works to put more women on map
|1 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|1
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Tue
|Uranus
|2
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|Tue
|Uranus
|2
|we will let the people vote and we will get a l...
|Tue
|get lower cost ins
|1
|you high paid people in washington we vote you...
|Tue
|get lower cost ins
|1
|i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ...
|Mon
|Embarrassed
|2
|something wrong people if usa can not get a ele...
|Mar 2
|get trump taxes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC