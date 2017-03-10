Washington restaurant: Competing with...

Washington restaurant: Competing with the president's own hotel is tough

The owners of a Washington wine bar have sued President Trump for unfair competition, saying he is using the power of the presidency to steal business for his luxury hotel near the White House. The action, filed in District of Columbia Superior Court late Wednesday, is the latest legal attempt to pressure Trump over the unprecedented potential conflicts presented by his worldwide business holdings - including the Trump International Hotel, in a former Post Office building still owned by the federal government.

