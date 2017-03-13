Wage inequality didn't grow in 2016, ...

Wage inequality didn't grow in 2016, but still a problem

Wage inequality didn't worsen last year, but it still remains a persistent trend, according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute. "Overall, it is really just a story of the growing economy finally meaning that there has been more broad-based wage growth," said Elise Gould, the senior EPI economist who authored the report.

