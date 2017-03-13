Wage inequality didn't grow in 2016, but still a problem
Wage inequality didn't worsen last year, but it still remains a persistent trend, according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute. "Overall, it is really just a story of the growing economy finally meaning that there has been more broad-based wage growth," said Elise Gould, the senior EPI economist who authored the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump lies taps spicer just dummy
|4 hr
|white house news
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|6 hr
|trump is scum
|1
|lady makes commercial see wire taps crazy story
|12 hr
|putin health care
|1
|full investigation on trump needed to see what ...
|Mar 10
|whats really goin...
|1
|New effort works to put more women on map
|Mar 9
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC