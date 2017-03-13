Volunteers Wanted for IRS Advisory Panel

Volunteers Wanted for IRS Advisory Panel

The Internal Revenue Service is searching for volunteers to serve on the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel , a federal advisory committee that listens to taxpayers, identifies major taxpayer concerns and makes recommendations for improving IRS service and customer satisfaction. The TAP reports annually to the Secretary of the Treasury, the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service and the National Taxpayer Advocate.

