US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on Indian land near Vegas

A federal prosecutor has snuffed out plans by pot fans to celebrate Nevada's new recreational marijuana law by lighting up on an Indian reservation near Las Vegas. U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden took a hard line in a letter to organizers of a cannabis festival this weekend, saying that federal law applies and pot smokers could be prosecuted.

