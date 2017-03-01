US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on Indian land near Vegas
A federal prosecutor has snuffed out plans by pot fans to celebrate Nevada's new recreational marijuana law by lighting up on an Indian reservation near Las Vegas. U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden took a hard line in a letter to organizers of a cannabis festival this weekend, saying that federal law applies and pot smokers could be prosecuted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Thu
|Battle Tested
|1
|something wrong people if usa can not get a ele...
|Thu
|get trump taxes
|1
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|Wed
|more trouble for ...
|1
|trump news
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|2
|trump lies many times he said he could repel
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|1
|trump said he could fix obama care on his first...
|Feb 27
|we waiting on trump
|1
|russia hack usa russia help trump win
|Feb 27
|trump fake news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC