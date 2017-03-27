U.S. rates of double-mastectomies for...

U.S. rates of double-mastectomies for breast cancer vary by state

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The likelihood that U.S. women with early-stage cancer in one breast will have both breasts removed varies depending on where they live, a new study shows. For example, between 2010 and 2012, among women ages 20 to 44 with cancer in one breast, about 15 percent had both breasts removed in the District of Columbia, compared to about 49 percent in South Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... 10 hr spicer makes no s... 1
mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung 15 hr who and whats next 1
congress wasting time Mar 28 miss b 1
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Mar 23 vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care Mar 23 vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC