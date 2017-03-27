U.S. pedestrian deaths surged to reco...

U.S. pedestrian deaths surged to record levels in 2016

The number of pedestrians killed on U.S. roads rose a projected 11 percent between 2015 and 2016, the largest year-to-year increase on record, according to a new Governors Highway Safety Association report. During the first six months of 2016, preliminary data show 2,660 pedestrian deaths nationwide, compared to 2,486 for the same period during 2015.

