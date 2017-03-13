U.S. judge denies tribe's request to ...

U.S. judge denies tribe's request to stop oil flow in Dakota Access pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday denied a request by a Native American tribe to issue an emergency injunction to prevent oil from flowing through part of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying such a move would be against the public interest. Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued his decision denying the request by the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, saying "the court acknowledges that the tribe is likely to suffer irreparable harm to its members' religious exercise if oil is introduced into the pipeline, but Dakota Access would also be substantially harmed by an injunction, given the financial and logistical injuries that would ensue."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump lied to people to win election Tue impeach trump 1
trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out Tue trump we will see... 1
trump lies taps spicer just dummy Mon white house news 1
trump nothing but scum as a man Mon trump is scum 1
lady makes commercial see wire taps crazy story Mon putin health care 1
full investigation on trump needed to see what ... Mar 10 whats really goin... 1
News New effort works to put more women on map Mar 9 Spotted Girl 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC