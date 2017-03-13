U.S. judge denies tribe's request to stop oil flow in Dakota Access pipeline
A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday denied a request by a Native American tribe to issue an emergency injunction to prevent oil from flowing through part of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying such a move would be against the public interest. Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued his decision denying the request by the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, saying "the court acknowledges that the tribe is likely to suffer irreparable harm to its members' religious exercise if oil is introduced into the pipeline, but Dakota Access would also be substantially harmed by an injunction, given the financial and logistical injuries that would ensue."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump lied to people to win election
|Tue
|impeach trump
|1
|trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out
|Tue
|trump we will see...
|1
|trump lies taps spicer just dummy
|Mon
|white house news
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|Mon
|trump is scum
|1
|lady makes commercial see wire taps crazy story
|Mon
|putin health care
|1
|full investigation on trump needed to see what ...
|Mar 10
|whats really goin...
|1
|New effort works to put more women on map
|Mar 9
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC