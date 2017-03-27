Two charged with hate crime for attac...

Two charged with hate crime for attack on Arab teacher outside AIPAC conference

17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Two men have been charged with a hate crime for an assault on an Arab teacher allegedly carried out by members of the Jewish Defense League outside this week's AIPAC conference in Washington, DC. The report released Thursday by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia listed Kamal Nayfeh as the victim.

