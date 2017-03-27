Two Capitol Police Officers Fired Guns at Woman's Vehicle, Court Documents Show
Police mark shell casings on Independence Avenue near the U.S. Capitol after a woman tried to ram a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser resulting in two officers firing shots. New details have emerged in the security incident near the Capitol on Wednesday, with court documents showing that two Capitol Police officers fired their guns at a woman's vehicle during an attempt to arrest her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|6 hr
|spicer makes no s...
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|11 hr
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC