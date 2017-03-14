Trump's budget could plunge nation's capital into recession
While it's highly unlikely to be enacted, the budget released by the White House this month would eliminate tens of thousands of federal jobs in the District of Columbia and its suburbs. That would add up to billions of dollars in lost wages and millions of square feet in vacant office space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|congress wasting time
|7 hr
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Mar 23
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC