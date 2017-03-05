Trump has a history of making claims without evidence Since 2011, Trump makes incendiary statements he can't prove Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ltCq2n President Trump's call Sunday for an investigation of alleged illegal wiretaps by President Barack Obama was just the latest case of Trump making claims without citing evidence. They include: In March 2011, Trump began promoting the idea that Obama wasn't born in the United States, a claim previously confined to fringe right-wing conspiracy theorists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.