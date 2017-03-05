Trump has a history of making claims without evidence
Trump has a history of making claims without evidence Since 2011, Trump makes incendiary statements he can't prove Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ltCq2n President Trump's call Sunday for an investigation of alleged illegal wiretaps by President Barack Obama was just the latest case of Trump making claims without citing evidence. They include: In March 2011, Trump began promoting the idea that Obama wasn't born in the United States, a claim previously confined to fringe right-wing conspiracy theorists.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ...
|19 hr
|trump got fake news
|1
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 2
|Battle Tested
|1
|something wrong people if usa can not get a ele...
|Mar 2
|get trump taxes
|1
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|Mar 1
|more trouble for ...
|1
|trump news
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|2
|trump lies many times he said he could repel
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|1
|trump said he could fix obama care on his first...
|Feb 27
|we waiting on trump
|1
