Transgender families press education secretary on rights

Yesterday

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos watched a transgender girl eat apple sauce and draw and listened to another student's emotional story of feeling marginalized at school, as activists pressed DeVos to make good on her promise to protect all students. Parents and activists who met with DeVos on Wednesday said they thought she was moved by their stories, but they still left with little hope that she would be a strong advocate for transgender children.

