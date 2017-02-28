The Vermont Capitol
Vermont is joining a growing number of state legislatures considering measures to force presidential candidates to make public their income tax returns in exchange for a place on the state ballot. The measure would require anyone seeking the presidency to give the Vermont Secretary of State's office their tax returns for the past five years.
