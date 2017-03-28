The Tragedy of Missing Black Teens
Here's a Washington Post headline from yesterday: " Black teens are reported missing - and far too few people notice ." I thought for a moment the Post had turned pro life, because one of the most under-reported stories of recent decades is how about 19 million African-American babies have been killed by abortion since 1973.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|congress wasting time
|7 hr
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Mar 23
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
